REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 650.

The newest case is in the far north region.

Of the 650 total cases, 28 are considered active. There are no new recoveries.

One person is currently in intensive care in Saskatoon related to the virus.

The far north region leads the province with 259 cases, while 170 are from the Saskatoon area, 112 are from the north region, 80 are from the Regina area, 17 are from the south region and 12 are in the central region.

Of the 650 cases, 143 are linked to travel, 391 are community contacts, 79 have no known exposures and 37 are under investigation.

People aged 20 to 39 make up the most cases with 230, while 199 are in the 40 to 59 age range, 106 are in the 60 to 79 age range, 97 are in people 19 years or younger and 18 are in the 80-plus age range.

52 per cent of cases are women while 48 per cent are men.

To date, there have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in Saskatchewan.

There have been 51,181 COVID-19 tests performed in the province.