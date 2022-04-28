Sask. constituency borders to be redrawn based on census data

A portion of an Elections Saskatchewan map shows several constituencies across the province. (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon.) A portion of an Elections Saskatchewan map shows several constituencies across the province. (Kevin Menz/CTV Saskatoon.)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Sunwing party flight passengers fined total of $59K: Transport Canada

After a nearly four-month investigation, heavy fines are being slapped on some of the infamous Sunwing 'party flight' passengers in late December, including for not being vaccinated. Transport Canada announced Thursday that out of 154 passengers on the Montreal to Cancun flight, 37 are facing a total of $59,500 in fines.

East Ukraine under heavy fire in advance of Russian holiday

Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum as several areas came under heavy shelling Thursday, amid suspicions Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to score a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day, one of Russia's proudest holidays, on May 9.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener