Sask. continues resumption of slowed health services

REGINA -

Saskatchewan has resumed some health services that were slowed when staff were redeployed during the fourth wave of COVID-19.

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), as of Nov. 12, 129 of the 374 services slowed since the beginning of September have been fully resumed. Fifty-one services have been partially resumed.

By Nov. 19, the province plans to have 75 per cent of eligible redeployed staff return to their original positions. By the end of November, the plan is for 90 per cent of eligible staff to be back in place.

The SPSA said eligibility is meant to ensure the SHA staff directly supporting ICUs are not impacted by the resumption of services. Those staff members are going to continue supporting hospital ICUs.

More details to come…