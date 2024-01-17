REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. doctors, province announce tentative 4 year agreement

    A physician's stethoscope is shown in this file photo. A physician's stethoscope is shown in this file photo.
    The provincial government says it has agreed to a tentative four-year contract with the Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) retroactive to April 1, 2022.

    A ratification vote will close on Feb. 2. In a news release, the province said details of the agreement will not be released prior to that date.

    “The SMA Board of Directors is recommending that members accept the tentative agreement which addresses priorities raised by physicians during the negotiations,” SMA president Dr. Annette Epp said in the release.

    Saskatchewan doctors have been working without a contract since the previous five-year agreement expired on March 31, 2022.

    Saskatchewan’s Health Minister Everett Hindley said in the release that they are pleased to have reached a tentative deal that is “for a fair and competitive compensation package that supports our ongoing retention and recruitment efforts.”

    “We value the physicians in our province and appreciate the commitment and dedication they have shown over the past number of years.,” Hindley added.

    If accepted, the new agreement would last until March 31, 2026.

