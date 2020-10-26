Advertisement
Sask. election night results from Regina's 12 constituencies
REGINA -- Here’s a look at the winners, losers and close calls as election night in Saskatchewan draws to a close.
The numbers indicated below are accurate as of 11:30 p.m. Monday evening.
REGINA CORONATION PARK
Saskatchewan Party: Mark Docherty – Leading (50.5 per cent, 2,652 votes)
New Democratic Party: Noor Burki – Trailing (41.9 per cent, 2,202 votes)
REGINA DOUGLAS PARK
New Democratic Party: Nicole Sarauer – Elected (56.9 per cent, 2,698 votes)
Saskatchewan Party: Nadeem Naz – Runner up (32.7 per cent, 1,549 votes)
REGINA ELPHINSTONE-CENTRE
New Democratic Party: Meara Conway – Elected (59.2 per cent, 2,006 votes)
Saskatchewan Party: Caesar Khan – Runner up (29.1 per cent, 922 vote)
REGINA GARDINER PARK
Saskatchewan Party: Gene Makowsky – Elected (60.5 per cent, 2,255 votes)
New Democratic Party: Faycal Haggui – Runner up (34.7 per cent, 1,294 votes)
REGINA LAKEVIEW
New Democratic Party: Carla Beck – Elected (56.5 per cent, 1,919 votes)
Saskatchewan Party: Megan Patterson – Runner up (34.3, 1,076 votes)
REGINA NORTHEAST
Saskatchewan Party: Gary Grewal – Elected (51.3 per cent. 3,232 votes)
New Democratic Party: Yens Pedersen – Runner up (41.5 per cent, 2,617 votes)
REGINA PASQUA
Saskatchewan Party: Muhammad Fiaz – Leading (47.6 per cent, 3,442 votes)
New Democratic Party: Bhajan Brar – Trailing (42.5 per cent, 2,941 votes)
REGINA ROCHDALE
Saskatchewan Party: Laura Ross – Elected (57.3 per cent, 4,782 votes)
New Democratic Party: Brett Estey – Runner up (37.1 per cent, 3,039 votes)
REGINA ROSEMONT
New Democratic Party: Trent Wotherspoon – Elected (56.3 per cent, 2,889 votes)
Saskatchewan Party: Alex Nau – Runner up (36 per cent, 1,925 votes)
REGINA UNIVERSITY
Saskatchewan Party: Tina Beaudry-Mellor – Leading (49.8 per cent, 1,409 votes)
New Democratic Party: Aleana Young – Trailing (43.9 per cent, 1,242 votes)
REGINA WALSH ACRES
Saskatchewan Party: Derek Meyers – Leading (47.8 per cent, 2,700 votes)
New Democratic Party: Kelly Hardy – Trailing (35.5 per cent, 2,005 votes)
REGINA WASCANA PLAINS
Saskatchewan Party: Christine Tell – Elected (66.3 per cent, 5,920 votes)
New Democratic Party: Mike Sinclair – Runner up (29.1 per cent, 2,597)