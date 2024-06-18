Sask. First Nation group marches for drug overdose awareness

They marched on foot, over 300 kilometers from Prince Albert to Regina over the last week.

Members from the Muskoday First Nation made the journey to raise awareness for crystal meth and fentanyl overdoses.

Some marked to show their support, while others walked for a loved one.

"My son overdosed June 16th, 2021, so it deeply impacts me,” said Patricia Zastre, who participated in the walk.

Over a dozen members from the first nation took part in the journey to raise awareness.

"This happens everywhere. A whole lot of people don't want to walk or talk. It was the brave ones that came out to share their hurt,” said co-organizer Betty Prosper.

Tuesday was the second year the group has walked for the cause. They hope to see change when it comes to the disease of addiction.

"What is really working? That is what we need to find, once we find that maybe we can get more to recover.” Prosper said.

Zastre said she would like to see the government offer a safe space for people to go who may be addicted.

The government said it has an action plan for mental health and addictions and is transitioning to a recovery-oriented system of care.

"You’re seeing that with our target of 500 recovery beds intensive recovery beds in the province and we need to increase access into that system,” Premier Scott Moe told reporters while speaking at Canada’s Farm Show.

"We need to bring back the supplies. You know harm reduction. They took them away and now there is risks for infections,” Zastre added.

The group said they are committed to raising awareness on the issue and plan to continue annual walks.