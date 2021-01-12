REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan announced it will order a review of the governance, management and program operations at eHealth.

Along with the review, a new board of directors has been appointed.

These charges follow a report released Jan. 8 by the Office of the Saskatchewan Information and Privacy Commissioner.

“Our government takes the protection of personal health information seriously and we are greatly concerned by the findings and recommendations presented in Mr. Kruzeniski’s report,” Paul Merriman, Minister of Health, said. “As committed, we are taking immediate action to address and review the governance, management and program operations at eHealth to ensure the organization responsible for protecting health information is meeting the serious expectations of Saskatchewan citizens.”

The new board consists of Chair Denise Macza, who is the Ministry of Health Associate Deputy Minister, and Vice-Chair Billie-Jo Morrissette, Ministry of Health Assistant Deputy Minister.

“The new two-person board will provide closer oversight of eHealth Saskatchewan and better accommodate the independent review,” the province said in an email news release.