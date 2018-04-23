

CTV Regina





The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced a bill to prevent oil from being exported out of the province without a permit.

Bill 126 would establish a permitting process for any individual or corporation wishing to export oil, gas and petroleum products.

According to a news release, the bill is a response to the decision by the British Columbia government to oppose the Trans Mountain Pipeline, and mirrors similar legislation introduced in Alberta.

Energy and Resources Minister Bronwyn Eyre says the bill will only be used if the pipeline project continues to be stalled.

“The expansion of our national pipeline capacity is vital to the future of our energy sector and to thousands of Canadian jobs,” Eyre said in a written release. “It must not be obstructed, either by a lack of federal leadership or by a provincial government that does not have the legal authority to impede a federally-approved project.”

The province says the oil and gas industry accounts for about 15 per cent of the province’s gross domestic product, about $9.2 billion in 2017.