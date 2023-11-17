Sask. Health Authority walks back decision to shut down Regina care home

The province says with its support the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has been able to reach an agreement with Eden Care Communities to keep the Regina Lutheran Home open.

As first reported by CTV News in September, the care home was set to close in the spring of 2024, a move that would displace the 62 people who live there.

Many residents and their families openly expressed their disagreement over the SHA's decision to close the home after Eden Care Communities decided to move away from long-term care.

According to a news release from the province, the home’s operator Eden Care Communities will continue to operate the facility on a transitional basis while ownership is transferred to the SHA.

The province says that residents who have already moved out will have the option to return.

"After hearing from residents and families, I asked the Ministry of Health to work with the SHA to reconsider the viability of purchasing Regina Lutheran Home," Mental Health and Addictions, Rural and Remote Heath and Seniors Minister Tim McLeod said in the release.

The province did not say how long the transition will take.

