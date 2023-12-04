REGINA
    • Sask. hunting investigation leads to 22 years of suspensions, nearly $16,000 in fines

    An investigation that began with tips from the public has led to five people pleading guilty to charges such as wildlife trafficking, hunting without a license and hunting at night.

    In May of 2021, Saskatchewan’s Turn in Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line received information around suspected wildlife trafficking near Meskanaw, a village 150 kilometers northeast of Saskatoon.

    Conversation officers began an investigation that concluded in March of this year. A Meskanaw woman pleaded guilty to trafficking white tail deer while a man from the area pleaded guilty to hunting at night as well as obtaining a license while having unpaid fines.

    Additionally, in July, a Saskatoon man pleaded guilty to trafficking white tail deer. On top of this, two men from Star City pled guilty to trafficking in wildlife involving white tail deer and elk in October.

    All three men were slapped with fines ranging from $6,000 to $2,800 and handed five year hunting suspensions.

    In total, the five residents were fined $15,810 for their actions and were handed 22 years of hunting suspensions between them.

    “Trafficking in wildlife shows disrespect for public resources and steals opportunities from lawful hunters,” a provincial news release read.

    “Left unchecked, such illegal activities can negatively affect wildlife populations and overall ecosystem health.”

