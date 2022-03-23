Sask. increases film and television production grant by $8M

The Government of Saskatchewan is increasing its film and television production grant by $8 million in the 2022-23 budget.

Previously, the program had $2 million in grants available. There will now be $10 million to distribute.

The province said the goal is for the Creative Saskatchewan Production Grant Program to draw more and larger projects to the province.

“With the significant rise in streaming services rapidly developing content, we are seeing a real opportunity to help Saskatchewan businesses take advantage of this demand,” Laura Ross, the minister of parks, culture and sport, said in a release.

Ross said the increase in funding should directly benefit people in the province. Only Saskatchewan labour, goods and services are eligible to apply.

According to the province, the investment will see more employment in the film and television sector. It will also help grow the IT and digital industries and is expected to bring more spending to the hospitality sector.

The application process for the 2022-23 Creative Saskatchewan Production Grant will open this spring.

