REGINA
Regina

    • Sask. Indigenous couple reflects on long history of creating dreamcatchers

    Harvey and Mary Pelleteir have been making dreamcatchers for people across the world from their home in Yorkton. (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News) Harvey and Mary Pelleteir have been making dreamcatchers for people across the world from their home in Yorkton. (Sierra D'Souza Butts/CTV News)

    Veteran Harvey Pelleteir from Cowessess First Nation and his wife, Mary Pelleteir from Cote First Nation have been sharing their love of art with people across Saskatchewan and the world for years.

    “From jumping out of airplanes and what have you, and for me to start making dreamcatchers, is quite a shock, but a good shock,” Harvey said while smiling.

    The pair have been married for 60 years and currently live independently at The Bentley in Yorkton.

    Over the years, Mary said they’ve made thousands of dreamcatchers and have sold them to people as far away as Switzerland.

    "We make them for everyone. We have sold them around the world. We have sold them to India, to France, to Netherlands,” she explained.

    “We enjoy being together, and he starts making them and I finish the middle part."

    Dreamcatchers act as protective talismans in Indigenous culture. The charms are usually hung above cradles or beds – trapping bad dreams and visions while allowing good dreams to filter through.

    Mary said when they first started creating their dreamcatchers – Harvey would go out to the river near Springside to grab willow branches that used for the net of the craft.

    Now, the couple uses bamboo to build the art pieces from scratch.

    From being in the military to making art, Harvey said the most rewarding aspect is knowing other people appreciate their creations.

    “It feels like you've accomplished something that they want,” he said.

    “They just say they're wonderful, they're great, and all of that stuff. It really gets to you, we love doing it. I know that."

    The couple doesn’t plan on stopping their love for art anytime soon – and hope to continue making dreamcatchers for as long as they can.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    • RCMP opening up adoption for Musical Ride horses

      Alaska is a 20-year-old horse, who was born and bred at the RCMP breeding farm. Throughout the years, Alaska worked with the RCMP’s Musical Ride program and in the last few years has been a schooling horse, helping to train new riders. Now, the time has come for Alaska to be put up for adoption and find a new, loving home. Alaska’s adoption has been made possible because, for the first time ever, the RCMP’s retired Musical Ride horses are up for adoption.

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News