    • Sask. invests $530,000 into short line rail infrastructure

    Highways Minister Lori Carr made the investment announcement in Estevan on Friday. (Katy Syrota / CTV News) Highways Minister Lori Carr made the investment announcement in Estevan on Friday. (Katy Syrota / CTV News)
    The provincial government announced an investment of $530,000 for the province’s 13 short line railways on Friday.

    Highways Minister Lori Carr made the investment announcement in Estevan, close to where the Long Creek Railroad operates, which is included as part of the government’s Short Line Railway Improvement Program (SRIP).

    The funding will help with track upgrades, expansion, improved crossing surfaces and sightlines, as well as bridge maintenance and track rehabilitation, according to a release from the province.

    "Short line railways play an important role in getting Saskatchewan's food, fuel and fertilizer on their journeys to worldwide markets, which helps keep our export-based economy strong to sustain our quality of life," Carr said in the release.

    Operating locations that will receive the funding for 2024-25 are:

    • Big Sky Rail, Delisle (Eston, Elrose region) $87,035
    • Carlton Trail Railway (Saskatoon to Prince Albert area) $37,515
    • Great Sandhills Railway (Swift Current to Leader area) $43,089
    • Great Western Railway (Assiniboia, Shaunavon, Coronach area) $129,909
    • Last Mountain Railway (Regina to Davidson) $29,155
    • Long Creek Railroad (west of Estevan) $25,000
    • Northern Lights Rail (west of Melfort) $25,000
    • Red Coat Road and Rail (Ogema area) $25,000
    •  Southern Rails Cooperative (south of Moose Jaw) $25,000
    • Stewart Southern Railway (southwest of Regina to Stoughton) $28,297
    • Thunder Rail (Arborfield area) $25,000
    •  Torch River Rail (Nipawin to Choiceland area) $25,000
    • Wheatland Rail (Cudworth, Wakaw area) $25,000

    The grants for each place is determined based on how much track each short line owns, the province said.

    "By investing in continuous improvements to our tracks, Saskatchewan short line railways ensure that rail is a safe, reliable, and efficient transportation option for agricultural producers, industrial facilities, and Saskatchewan businesses of all sizes," Western Canadian Short Line Railway Association President Andrew Glastetter said in the release.

    In Saskatchewan's short line railways operate on 2,123 kilometres of track, according to the province. 

