Sask. invests $530,000 into short line rail infrastructure
The provincial government announced an investment of $530,000 for the province’s 13 short line railways on Friday.
Highways Minister Lori Carr made the investment announcement in Estevan, close to where the Long Creek Railroad operates, which is included as part of the government’s Short Line Railway Improvement Program (SRIP).
The funding will help with track upgrades, expansion, improved crossing surfaces and sightlines, as well as bridge maintenance and track rehabilitation, according to a release from the province.
"Short line railways play an important role in getting Saskatchewan's food, fuel and fertilizer on their journeys to worldwide markets, which helps keep our export-based economy strong to sustain our quality of life," Carr said in the release.
Operating locations that will receive the funding for 2024-25 are:
- Big Sky Rail, Delisle (Eston, Elrose region) $87,035
- Carlton Trail Railway (Saskatoon to Prince Albert area) $37,515
- Great Sandhills Railway (Swift Current to Leader area) $43,089
- Great Western Railway (Assiniboia, Shaunavon, Coronach area) $129,909
- Last Mountain Railway (Regina to Davidson) $29,155
- Long Creek Railroad (west of Estevan) $25,000
- Northern Lights Rail (west of Melfort) $25,000
- Red Coat Road and Rail (Ogema area) $25,000
- Southern Rails Cooperative (south of Moose Jaw) $25,000
- Stewart Southern Railway (southwest of Regina to Stoughton) $28,297
- Thunder Rail (Arborfield area) $25,000
- Torch River Rail (Nipawin to Choiceland area) $25,000
- Wheatland Rail (Cudworth, Wakaw area) $25,000
The grants for each place is determined based on how much track each short line owns, the province said.
"By investing in continuous improvements to our tracks, Saskatchewan short line railways ensure that rail is a safe, reliable, and efficient transportation option for agricultural producers, industrial facilities, and Saskatchewan businesses of all sizes," Western Canadian Short Line Railway Association President Andrew Glastetter said in the release.
In Saskatchewan's short line railways operate on 2,123 kilometres of track, according to the province.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Laundry pods recalled over risk of exposure to harmful chemicals
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
Millions in funding coming for homebuilding innovation initiatives, Trudeau says
The federal government intends to earmark more than $600 million in the upcoming budget for a series of new homebuilding innovation efforts aimed at scaling-up the development of modular and prefabricated homes in Canada.
Former Trump officials are among the most vocal opponents of returning him to the White House
As Donald Trump seeks the presidency for a third time, he is being vigorously opposed by a vocal contingent of former officials who are stridently warning against his return to power and offering dire predictions for the country and the rule of law if his campaign succeeds.
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
Ex-Hydro-Quebec worker accused of spying for China pleads not guilty to new charges
A former employee of Quebec's hydro utility who is accused of spying on behalf of China has pleaded not guilty to additional charges.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
-
Sask. woman arrested after another woman was stabbed
A 44-year-old Sask. woman was arrested and charged after a 56-year-old woman was stabbed shortly before 12 a.m. Friday.
-
'I'm frustrated': Sask. government cuts ties with legal clinic, CLASSIC
The Saskatchewan government has cut ties with an organization that provides free legal help to those living in poverty.
Winnipeg
-
New health-care centre coming to downtown Winnipeg
A new health-care centre will be built at the site of Portage Place in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Province introduces bills targeting organized crime
The Manitoba government is sharing details on two bills designed to reduce crime and increase safety.
-
Nightclub owner’s appeal to keep liquor license denied
A Winnipeg nightclub owner’s appeal to keep his liquor service license has been denied by the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority (LGCA).
Edmonton
-
Grid alert results in temporary outages for thousands of Edmontonians
Thousands of Edmonton residents were briefly left in the dark on Friday morning as a result of rotating outages.
-
Street sweeping begins Monday, Edmonton issues parking ban reminder
Edmonton is set to begin spring street sweeping on April 8 to clear away gravel and other debris left over from winter.
-
Beaumont expands daily bus service to Edmonton
As of Wednesday, Beaumont has all-day-long bus service to south Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Alberta's second grid alert in 2 days leads to rolling blackouts
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
-
Smith says carbon pricing policy has changed since her past comments about benefits
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau can no longer defend his carbon tax after hiking the cost since it was introduced.
-
Trudeau announces $600 million in loans, funding to jump-start homebuilding, rentals
The federal Liberal government plans a $600-million package of loans and funding to help make it easier and cheaper to build homes for owners and renters.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta unemployment largely unchanged in March, continues to climb in Lethbridge
Alberta's unemployment rate remained steady last month, though both Calgary and Lethbridge saw more people out of work.
-
Canada, U.S to launch investigation into downstream pollution caused by B.C. coal mining
Canada and the United States will be reviewing the downstream impact of pollution caused by B.C. coal mining.
-
Southern Alberta farmers allocated 50% less water than normal for 2024: SMRID
While farmers in southern Alberta will soon be gearing up to plant this year’s crops, those in the St. Mary’s River Irrigation District (SMRID) now know how much water they’ll be receiving.
Toronto
-
'Quite remarkable': More than 4,000 people have expressed interest in $10 land plots in small-town Ontario
A small town in northeastern Ontario is being inundated with interest after announcing a program that would see plots of land for new home builds being offered for as low as $10 along with a five-year property tax break.
-
More than $12M spent policing demonstrations in Toronto since October: TPS
More than $12 million has been spent policing protests across the city since October, the Toronto Police Service said Friday.
-
Ontario to lose enough energy to power half of Toronto during Monday's eclipse, minister says
Officials in Ontario are expecting a significant drop in power — enough to supply energy to half the city of Toronto — as a rare total solar eclipse casts its shadow over the province on Monday.
Ottawa
-
Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
-
Ottawa students getting excited about the April 8 eclipse
Students in Ottawa are learning about what to expect and how to watch the eclipse, from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC).
-
Ottawa student transport driver facing sexual assault charges
A 52-year-old student transportation driver is facing charges following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault in a van in Ottawa.
Montreal
-
Still tens of thousands without power after snowfall in Quebec
There are 50,020 customers without electricity after major snowfall in Quebec.
-
Montreal public health warns of overdoses linked to alleged counterfeit Dilaudid use
Montreal public health is calling for vigilance after a recent death and several overdoses linked to the alleged consumption of hydromorphone, better known under the brand name Dilaudid.
-
Quebec app helps amateur astronomers watch the eclipse
Amateur astronomers or one-time eclipse enthusiasts can now use a new bilingual app to ensure they get the best experience on April 8.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
-
Meet the local who’s participated in every Vancouver Sun Run since 1985
Ernie Lemieux is one of nearly 45,000 people participating in this year’s Vancouver Sun Run, a race he’s done every single year since its inception in 1985.
-
$5K refund granted for group trip booked at B.C. ski lodge that was shut down by government
A man who booked a group trip to a B.C. ski lodge last year is entitled to a $5,000 refund – because the people he paid for the accommodations were not “legally entitled” to provide them, the province’s small claims tribunal has ruled.
Vancouver Island
-
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
-
Rescue effort to save stranded B.C. orca calf could occur next week, says chief
Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John says a highly orchestrated attempt to rescue a killer whale calf stranded in a Vancouver Island lagoon could happen as early as next week.
-
Man arrested after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl on Victoria bus, police say
Plainclothes police officers in Victoria arrested a 65-year-old man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a transit bus.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING McNorgan found guilty in death of 8-year-old Girl Guide and injuries to seven others
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in death of Malik Edwards
A 47-year-old man has been charged with one count of manslaughter after a fight in downtown London on March 28.
-
Unemployment rate rises in London
London's unemployment rate rose a full half a per cent in March. It now sits at 6.4 per cent compared to February.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Education minister slams WRDSB eclipse reversal
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”
-
Cambridge parents calling for speed-calming measures at popular neighbourhood bus stop
People living in Cambridge's Highland Ridge neighbourhood are calling on the city to install speed reducing measures at an intersection that also serves as a busy school bus stop.
-
Alleged drunk driver crashes into Waterloo business
Impaired driving charges have been laid after a car crashed into a Waterloo store on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
-
Millions in funding coming for homebuilding innovation initiatives, Trudeau says
The federal government intends to earmark more than $600 million in the upcoming budget for a series of new homebuilding innovation efforts aimed at scaling-up the development of modular and prefabricated homes in Canada.
-
Sault drug bust leads to arrest, charges, $80K in seized drugs
A Sault drug bust last weekend has resulted in the seizure of $80,000 in suspected drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, along with an arrest, police say.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man sentenced for trying to smuggle 71 kilos of cocaine into Canada
A New Brunswick man will serve a nine-year prison sentence for trying to smuggle 71.5 kilograms of cocaine into Canada.
-
First female Speaker of the House in Nova Scotia announces retirement
The first female Speak of the House of Assembly in Nova Scotia announced her retirement on Friday.
-
3 people arrested for drug trafficking in Mahone Bay: N.S. RCMP
Three people have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Mahone Bay, N.S., led to police seizing cocaine.
N.L.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.