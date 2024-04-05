Sask. invests $530,000 into short line rail infrastructure

The provincial government announced an investment of $530,000 for the province’s 13 short line railways on Friday.

Highways Minister Lori Carr made the investment announcement in Estevan, close to where the Long Creek Railroad operates, which is included as part of the government’s Short Line Railway Improvement Program (SRIP).

The funding will help with track upgrades, expansion, improved crossing surfaces and sightlines, as well as bridge maintenance and track rehabilitation, according to a release from the province.

"Short line railways play an important role in getting Saskatchewan's food, fuel and fertilizer on their journeys to worldwide markets, which helps keep our export-based economy strong to sustain our quality of life," Carr said in the release.

Operating locations that will receive the funding for 2024-25 are:

Big Sky Rail, Delisle (Eston, Elrose region) $87,035

Carlton Trail Railway (Saskatoon to Prince Albert area) $37,515

Great Sandhills Railway (Swift Current to Leader area) $43,089

Great Western Railway (Assiniboia, Shaunavon, Coronach area) $129,909

Last Mountain Railway (Regina to Davidson) $29,155

Long Creek Railroad (west of Estevan) $25,000

Northern Lights Rail (west of Melfort) $25,000

Red Coat Road and Rail (Ogema area) $25,000

Southern Rails Cooperative (south of Moose Jaw) $25,000

Stewart Southern Railway (southwest of Regina to Stoughton) $28,297

Thunder Rail (Arborfield area) $25,000

Torch River Rail (Nipawin to Choiceland area) $25,000

Wheatland Rail (Cudworth, Wakaw area) $25,000

The grants for each place is determined based on how much track each short line owns, the province said.

"By investing in continuous improvements to our tracks, Saskatchewan short line railways ensure that rail is a safe, reliable, and efficient transportation option for agricultural producers, industrial facilities, and Saskatchewan businesses of all sizes," Western Canadian Short Line Railway Association President Andrew Glastetter said in the release.

In Saskatchewan's short line railways operate on 2,123 kilometres of track, according to the province.