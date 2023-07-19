Sask. Liberals now 'Saskatchewan Progress Party' following rebrand

The Saskatchewan Liberal Party is now the Saskatchewan Progress Party (SPP) following a recent rebrand.

The party announced the rebrand Wednesday morning, highlighting that the new look emphasizes the party’s focus of accountability and serving Saskatchewan citizens.

“The swirl symbolizes the force that brings people together to unite the province beyond divisive politics,” party leader Jeff Walters said in a news release.

“We want to build a bright future that sees all people of Saskatchewan working together to make our province a place to call home.”

Following the party’s annual general meeting in March, 88 per cent of members voted to change the party’s name.

A policy convention is set to be held in October to review and build on the party’s current policies.

“It’s time,” Walters said in the news release.

“If we aim to modernize and bring the province into the future, we must be willing to do the same.”