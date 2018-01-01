

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan Lieutenant Governor Vaughn Solomon Schofield hosted her final New Year’s Day levee in Regina on Monday.

Government House was decorated and guests of all ages were able to take in the historic event free of charge.

“Looking around at all these people and knowing it’s the last time I’ll get to meet them and shake their hands, it’s sad,” Schofield said at the event. “I really enjoy this stuff, I’m a people person.”

Schofield has represented the Queen in Saskatchewan for the past six years. Her term concluded on Sunday, but she said she will remain Lieutenant Governor until her replacement is chosen.