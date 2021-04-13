REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has extended the limit on private household gatherings to encompass the whole province.

Effective immediately, household bubbles will be restricted to immediate household members only.

The changes to the public health measures will also cap the number of people at worship gathering to 30, effective Friday.

Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, and Health Minister Paul Merriman will provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The public health order limiting private indoor and worship gatherings was previously in effect in just the Regina zone.

According to the government, the measures will be reviewed on April 26.