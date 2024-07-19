Sask. man charged with manufacturing firearms

A Saskatchewan man has been arrested and charged with manufacturing firearms following an investigation on July 10.

Around 4 p.m., the Regina Police Service (RPS) crime reduction team, along with RCMP, conducted a search warrant on a residence in Yellow Grass, according to a release from RPS.

Officers found over 30 firearms, some that were non-restricted, restricted, and prohibited, as well as boxes of various gun parts, numerous boxes of ammunition, a 3D printer with filament, 3D printed firearms, 3D printed prohibited magazines, a prohibited muzzle suppressor, and several data storage devices and computers.

A 42-year-old man from Yellow Grass was charged with two counts of careless storage of a firearm contrary to regulations, possession of a firearm knowing its possession was unauthorized, possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and weapons manufacturing.

He made his first appearance in Provincial Court on July 18.

Yellow Grass is located about 88 kilometres southeast of Regna.