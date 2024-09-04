'Something a volunteer does': Protective Services Medals awarded to public servants

A total of 192 servicemen and women from all across Saskatchewan are being awarded medals for their decades of service in the province.

The Protective Services Medals were handed out at Government House on Tuesday. The medals honour people with 25 or more years of exemplary service in the field of protective services.

Police officers, prison and border guards, members of the Canadian Armed Forces as well as those involved in mobile crisis and family violence outreach services were recognized.

The medal bears a motto in Latin, which reads “Qui civitatem tuentur.” The motto translates to “who guard the citizenry.”

Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty pinned the medals on each recipient. Many firefighters were also recognized. Both those from larger departments and smaller rural volunteer services.

Jamie Schmit served in one of the latter – working with the Davidson Volunteer Fire Department for 46 years.

“It’s something a volunteer does,” he told CTV News. “I was born and raised in that community and its just something you do.”

Another important medal was also handed out at the ceremony in Regina.

The King Charles III Coronation Medal was award to Col. Daniel Coutts, who serves as the commanding officer of 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

An additional ceremony will be held in Saskatoon on Sept. 10.

