Sask. MLA Derek Meyers dies following battle with cancer

Derek Meyers, the MLA for Regina Walsh Acres, has died following a battle with cancer, according to the province.

He was 45-years-old.

Premier Scott Moe announced the news in a post to social media on Tuesday.

“Today is a difficult day as we mourn the loss of our friend and colleague Derek Meyers, MLA for Regina Walsh Acres,” the tweet read.

Moe referred to Meyers as a “strong voice for his constituency” and a “tireless advocate” for those facing mental health challenges.

“Through all of the challenges he faced, Derek remained one of the most upbeat and positive people I have ever met,” Moe added in his message.

Meyers was originally elected to the Saskatchewan Legislature in 2020.

He began his working life in the oilfields of southeast Saskatchewan.

Meyers eventually moved onto geological exploration and consulting for a number of years before attending the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) for broadcasting in 2005.

Following his graduation, he spent almost 10 years covering sports across the province for Global Regina.

Deputy premier Donna Harpauer notified the house of Meyer's passing, describing him as "a man who truly served his province well."

“He will be missed by all,” she said.

Out of respect for Meyers and his family, Tuesday’s sitting of the legislature was adjourned.

Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck also shared her condolences in a message over social media.

“Derek was a dedicated advocate for his community, even throughout his diagnosis, and his passion for the betterment of Saskatchewan was admired by all who had the pleasure of knowing him,” the message read.

“I want to echo the Premier's sentiments about Derek's positivity and his ability to always elicit a hearty laugh.”

“He will be sorely missed.”

Flags will be lowered to half mast at the legislative assembly in honour of Meyers.

More details to come.

