REGINA -- The Opposition NDP is calling on the government to build a new parking structure for staff at the Regina General Hospital.

Parking has been a longstanding issue in the area. Many nurses have complained about lack of parking spots, along with vandalism and other crime in the area. Some staff have to walk 20 minutes to and from their cars.

“Nurses and health care workers, patients and their families, everyone who needs to access our hospitals deserves to do so as safely and as conveniently as possible,” NDP Health Critic Vicki Mowat said in a news release. “The wait list for a staff parking spot is up to 11 years, staff fear for their own safety or vandalism of their vehicle when they have to walk blocks to their car after a night shift, and family members of patients are spending time hunting for parking spots that they should be spending with their loved ones.”

Mowat also said there is a $3.3 billion infrastructure deficit in the healthcare system.

In 2018, the City said it wouldn’t add parking meters to the area. It also called on the Saskatchewan Health Authority to do something to improve the parking situation. The SHA does offer Park and Ride services from several locations in the city.

Mowat said the NDP would commit to building the parkade if the party forms government in the next provincial election. She estimates the parkade would cost about $40 million. In 2013, the province estimated it would need about 600 spaces, and Mowat said the Opposition would assess if more are needed in 2020.

A provincial election is expected in October.

CTV News Regina has reached out to the province for comment.