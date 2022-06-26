Sask. NDP elects Carla Beck as new leader

The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party has elected Carla Beck as its new leader.

Beck becomes the first woman leader of the party, with hopes to become the first female premier of the province. She has been an MLA for Regina Lakeview since 2016.

The veteran MLA secured 3,244 votes out of 4,741 votes cast – approximately 68 per cent. There were 7,294 eligible party voters.

The NDP announced the results at a leadership convention in Regina on Sunday.

Beck’s sole opponent, Saskatoon-based Metis Lawyer Kaitlyn Harvey received 1,492 votes.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…