Sask. NDP expected to name shadow cabinet Wednesday following large gains in election

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Carla Beck is expected to name her shadow cabinet Wednesday afternoon in Regina.

The Oct. 28 provincial election saw the NDP more than double their seat total in the legislature and add 15 new members.

Thanks to a sweep in Regina and winning all but one seat in Saskatoon, the opposition NDP now have 27 seats to the Saskatchewan Party’s 34.

Even with the loss of many of its urban seats, the Saskatchewan Party recorded its fifth consecutive majority government on Oct. 28, representing one of the longest continuous reigns of a party in provincial history.

The NDP’s shadow cabinet will have a critic for each corresponding member of Premier Scott Moe’s cabinet, totalling 16 ministers.

Moe named his cabinet on Nov. 7. It was the first time since 2007 that every minister was new to their portfolio. It is also smaller by two ministers compared to before the election.

More to come…