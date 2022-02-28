Sask. NDP to elect new leader in June

The Saskatchewan New Democratic Party is set to elect its next leader in late June.

The party’s executive met on the weekend to discuss the process, however, an exact date for an election was not set.

So far, no candidates have announced their intention to run, but veteran Regina MLAs Trent Wotherspoon and Nicole Sarauer have said they are not interested.

Both said they would support MLA Carla Beck should she decide to run.

“To make a difference in people’s lives, we have to build a party that can win,” Sarauer said in a tweet Sunday.

“[Carla Beck] is the best person to bring people in, build them up, and replace Scott Moe.”

Saskatoon MLA Betty Nippi-Albright also said she will not be running.

Ryan Meili resigned as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP earlier this month.

