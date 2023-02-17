Sask. needs to retain more immigrants, NDP says

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Final report from Emergencies Act inquiry being released today

Today, the Public Order Emergency Commission's final report on the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act is being made public. Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair is set to table the report in the House of Commons at noon, at which time it will become public.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener