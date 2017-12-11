

CTV Regina





A Saskatchewan Party leadership candidate is responding to allegations of getting questions in advance of a debate in Weyburn earlier this month.

Alanna Koch called the accusation “ridiculous.” Three of the other leadership candidates accused Koch of knowing the questions prior to the debate.

“There is no truth in it,” Koch told reporters on Monday.

Gordon Wyant, Scott Moe and Tina Beaudry-Mellor sent a letter to the party suggesting Koch may have had an inside track.

“There was some information that was being provided to one candidate which might not otherwise be provided to other candidates,” Wyant told CTV News in a phone interview.

Koch served as deputy minister to the premier before entering the leadership race. She said it was her job to know about government policy.

“I appreciate the acknowledgement that I did so well in the debates,” Koch said. “If I had the questions beforehand, I think I would have done even better. But, absolutely, there is no truth to the accusations. I clearly didn’t have any information before the debate. I was just very well-prepared for them.”

The Saskatchewan Party said it plans to look into the complaint.

“I can confirm that I have received a letter that makes allegations related to the Saskatchewan Party leadership contest,” said Patrick Bundrock, Saskatchewan Party executive director. “I can also confirm that the letter has been referred to the Leadership Election Organizing Committee.”

The party does not have any rules in place for a breach of campaign. Any complaints would be passed on to a review committee.