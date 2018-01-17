

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan Party leadership candidates released their fundraising totals from the campaign so far, and the numbers total more than $1 million.

Ken Cheveldayoff has raised the most, collecting $276,000 in donations. Alanna Koch is in a close second with $261,000. Scott Moe has raised $227,000, Gordon Wyant has raised $220,000 and Tina Beaudry-Mellor trails the group with $51,000 in campaign funds.

Each candidate has a spending cap of $250,000. Any additional funds will be turned over to the party.

The candidates will continue to raise funds before a new premier is chosen on Jan. 27.