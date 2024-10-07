Sask. Party promises women at-home HPV screening kit as alternative to Pap test in clinic
The Saskatchewan Party says it plans to improve health services for women by providing them with a self-screening kit for HPV as an alternative to the Pap test.
The Sask. Party says women would be given the option to receive a self-sampling kit in the mail to screen for HPV, also known as human papillomavirus — the leading cause of cervical cancer.
Currently, women in Saskatchewan between the ages of 25 and 69 receive a letter every three years from the Saskatchewan cancer Agency reminding them to book an appointment for an in-clinic Pap test.
“Early diagnosis gives you the best chance of beating cancer,” said Saskatchewan Party candidate and cancer survivor Laura Ross said in a news release. “That’s why the Saskatchewan Party wants to make it easier for women to screen for potential cervical cancer.”
According to the party, Saskatchewan would become the second province to make cervix self screening available, after B.C.
The party says if re-elected on Oct. 28, it will also assist with the costs associated with fertility treatments by providing a 50 per cent refundable tax credit.
“The credit would help cover the costs for fertility treatments and related prescription drug costs to a maximum of $20,000, which would mean a $10,000 benefit,” the release said.
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe said improving access to women’s health services is part of their plan to ensure the best quality of life for everyone in Saskatchewan.
More to come…
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm. Florida orders evacuations
Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm off Mexico and threatens Florida, forecasters say.
A woman was recently diagnosed with scurvy. Here are the factors tied to the disease
Scurvy is not just an archaic diagnosis of 18th-century seafarers and doctors should be on the lookout for possible cases, according to researchers following a recent case.
Alleged suicide kit salesman files in Supreme Court to contest whether assisted suicide can ever be murder
Lawyers representing the Ontario man accused of selling hundreds of suicide kits with deadly effect around the globe have filed to intervene in a case in Canada’s highest court, arguing there is no way he can be charged with murder under Canadian law.
U.K. doctor admits trying to kill his mother's partner with poison disguised as a COVID-19 vaccine
A British doctor on Monday admitted trying to kill his mother's long-term partner, who stood between him and an inheritance, by injecting the man with poison disguised as a COVID-19 vaccine.
Canadian leaders, demonstrators hold events on anniversary of Oct. 7 attack
Ceremonies, events and protests are being held across Canada today to mark the anniversary of a Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.
LeBron and Bronny James become first father-son duo to play together on an NBA team
During the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason game against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron and Bronny James became the first father/son duo to play together on an NBA team.
Man arrested after stealing Vancouver police cruiser, driving it into neighbourhood park
A man stole a police car and drove it onto the field of an East Vancouver park Sunday morning, placing 'dozens of bystanders in harm’s way,' according to police.
Lawyers for Madeleine McCann suspect seek acquittal in his German trial on unrelated sexual offence charges
Lawyers for a man who is also under investigation in the 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann called on Monday for him to be acquitted in his trial on charges of unrelated sexual offences.
Madonna's brother, Christopher Ciccone, dead at 63
Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of Madonna, has died. He was 63.
Sask. Party promises women at-home HPV screening kit as alternative to Pap test in clinic
