Sask. Party promises women at-home HPV screening kit as alternative to Pap test in clinic

The Saskatchewan Party says it plans to improve health services for women by providing them with a self-screening kit for HPV as an alternative to the Pap test.

The Sask. Party says women would be given the option to receive a self-sampling kit in the mail to screen for HPV, also known as human papillomavirus — the leading cause of cervical cancer.

Currently, women in Saskatchewan between the ages of 25 and 69 receive a letter every three years from the Saskatchewan cancer Agency reminding them to book an appointment for an in-clinic Pap test.

“Early diagnosis gives you the best chance of beating cancer,” said Saskatchewan Party candidate and cancer survivor Laura Ross said in a news release. “That’s why the Saskatchewan Party wants to make it easier for women to screen for potential cervical cancer.”

According to the party, Saskatchewan would become the second province to make cervix self screening available, after B.C.

The party says if re-elected on Oct. 28, it will also assist with the costs associated with fertility treatments by providing a 50 per cent refundable tax credit.

“The credit would help cover the costs for fertility treatments and related prescription drug costs to a maximum of $20,000, which would mean a $10,000 benefit,” the release said.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe said improving access to women’s health services is part of their plan to ensure the best quality of life for everyone in Saskatchewan.

