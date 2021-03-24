REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan announced that it will place a cap on fees associated with food delivery, as a way to support restaurants that have had to close their dining rooms again in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions.

The announcement comes Wednesday, after the province extended COVID-19 measures that closed all in-person dining for restaurants and bars.

"Our restaurant sector has been especially challenged by the economic impacts of COVID-19 and this is one more way we are working with industry to support this important sector and the jobs it provides," Jeremy Harrison, Trade and Export Development Minister, said. "These caps will mean more money remains with small businesses and I encourage all Saskatchewan residents to continue to support their local restaurants."

Delivery will now be capped at a maximum of 18 per cent of the order before tax. This cap applies to third-party delivery services, like Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats.

The province also said a cap of 10 per cent will be applied to pick-up fees.

This will be in effect from March 28 to April 30.