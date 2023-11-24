Sask. premier concerned over 'anti-Semitic chant' heard at legislature

Premier Scott Moe is concerned about an ‘anti-Semitic chant’ used during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the legislature this week.

Video of the incident was posted to Instagram and allegedly liked by an NDP MLA.

The chant was just one of several heard during the demonstration.

“Some chants that are very much regarded as anti-Semitic chants, ‘from the river to the sea,’” Moe said.

Regina’s Jewish community says there is a disturbing meaning to the phrase.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free, that is essentially calling for the destruction of Israel and all Jews and matches very well with the genocidal charter of Hamas, Jeremy Parnes, Rabbi at Beth Jacob Synagogue said. “So when people are calling from the river to the sea, that’s what they mean by that.”

A pro-Palestinian group posted the chant to social media where it was then liked by NDP MLA Jennifer Bowes, NDP leader Carla Beck said she is investigating.

“This is the first I’ve heard of it but let me be very clear. The phrase that was used is not acceptable,” Beck said.

Valerie Zink, one of the organizers of the demonstration, said they oppose all forms of suppression and supremacy.

“Those of us who are chanting, 'Palestine will be free from the river to the sea' oppose all forms of oppression and supremacy. We oppose all genocide regardless of who is perpetrating it and who the victims are,” Zink said.

Bowes was not at the legislature Thursday to explain her position, but Beck says it will be dealt with appropriately.