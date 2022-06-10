Sask. premier names new deputy minister, cabinet secretary

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced Raynelle Wilson will be the new deputy minister to the premier and cabinet secretary, in a news release from the province.

Wilson, who replaces Cam Swan, has significant experience in the public sector, serving as the president and CEO of Saskatchewan Housing Corporation, assistant deputy minister of housing and disability services with the Ministry of Social Services, an assistant deputy minister within the Ministry of Finance and chairperson of the Public Service Commission.

"Cam Swan's steady leadership has been an invaluable asset to the government in delivering programs and services to the people of Saskatchewan," Moe said in a release. "I know Raynelle Wilson's experience and skills will be a point of strength as we continue to align and structure priorities with growth opportunities now and in the years to come."

Currently, Wilson is a special advisor to the deputy minister of health.