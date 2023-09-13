Sask. premier's approval rating slips to 50% in latest Angus Reid poll

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has seen his approval rating fall to 50 per cent, down seven points from the previous rating, according to a poll by the Angus Reid Institute.

However, Moe along with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston, still have the highest approval rating among the Canadian premiers followed by Newfoundland and Labrador’s Andrew Furey at 49 per cent.

Among the nine premiers included in the poll, Moe’s seven per cent drop in approval was the largest, according to the poll.

It is also the lowest approval rating Moe has had since December 2021 (45 per cent).

Moe’s highest approval rating came in June of 2020 at 65 per cent, the poll says.

According to the latest information, of those polled in Saskatchewan 21 per cent strongly approve of Moe, 29 per cent moderately approve, 13 per cent moderately disapprove, 33 per cent strongly disapprove and four per cent were not sure.

The drop in Moe’s approval comes after a new policy for Saskatchewan schools was announced in August that states children must have parental consent if they wish to change their preferred pronouns or name in school.

“However, this policy is supported more in Saskatchewan than elsewhere in the country – half in the province say parental consent should be required if a child wishes to change their gender identity in schools,” Angus Reid said.

The poll was conducted between Aug. 31 and Sept. 8 and included 3,873 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

Angus Reid says a poll of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 1.5 percentage points 19 times out of 20.

In Saskatchewan, 329 people took part in the poll with a provincial margin of error of +/- five per cent.