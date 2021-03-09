REGINA -- Saskatchewan has amended private gathering restrictions to allow households to create a "bubble" up to 10 people.

Effective Tuesday, households will be allowed to create a bubble, or virtual household, consisting of two to three consistent other households.

Residents are reminded that they cannot be a part of more than one bubble,

In a news release, the province said it’s important to assess the risk of joining a bubble.

“Does this household have a senior at elevated risk? Children attending school? Adults working outside of the home in essential workplaces? Can you still count all the potential contacts that household makes, in the event that a contact investigation must be done? If the risk of potential transmission remains high, consider another household or remaining within your household,” the province said in a news release.

The gathering limit of 10 people will remain in place for outdoor gatherings.

On March 19, worship services will be permitted at 30 per cent or 150 attendees, whichever is lesser. All masking and distancing restrictions remain in place.

On Dec. 14, the province announced indoor gatherings would be restricted to members of immediate households. These restrictyions remained in place until Tuesday. Single-person households were allowed to meet with one household for a total of five people or fewer. Co-parenting arrangements, caregivers and support services in the home are permitted to continue. Public, outdoor gatherings must not exceed 10 participants.