Sask. RCMP say MDMA, cocaine, meth seized in interprovincial trafficking bust

Eight people are facing multiple charges following a drug investigation that spanned across Saskatchewan and B.C.

The investigation began on March 30, 2022, by the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Saskatchewan and Regina Police Service (RPS), according to a release from RCMP.

Officers seized about 3.36 kilograms of MDMA, 8.95 kilograms of cocaine, and 28.17 kilograms of methamphetamine after executing six search warrants between May 11 and 12.

The warrants were conducted in Weyburn and Moose Jaw, Sask., as well as Vancouver and Burnaby, B.C.

Ten people were arrested without incident, but two were released without charges.

“This investigation has demonstrated the presence of illicit drugs in small towns and rural areas – it is not strictly a big city issue,” said Inspector Andrew Farquhar, Officer in Charge of RCMP FSOC in Saskatchewan. “Our goal is to prevent illicit drugs from entering our communities in the first place.”

The eight people facing charges range in age from 26 to 41, and include four people from Moose Jaw, one person from Weyburn, two people from Burnaby, and one from Toronto who was arrested in Burnaby.

Charges include trafficking in a substance, possession of a substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, conspire to commit an indictable offence of trafficking in a controlled substance, among others.

“Bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion has not only disrupted criminal activity at multiple levels, but has also created a significant hole in the pockets of local, national and international crime groups,” said Superintendent Trent Stevely, in charge of the Investigative Services Division at the Regina Police Service.