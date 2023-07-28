Sask. RCMP say scammers asking people for gas money in exchange for fake gold
Saskatchewan RCMP are warning the public of travelling fraudsters, after receiving several complaints from Craik during the past week.
The suspects will approach people and ask for money for gas, after telling people they’re broke or lost their credit cards, and will then offer to pay in fake gold jewelry, according to an alert from the RCMP Saskatchewan Crime Watch Advisory.
They will then reportedly try to get the person to buy more gold items once they have the person’s attention.
RCMP says the alleged scammers are travelling in a white SUV with Alberta plates, with a man, woman, and teenager in the vehicle.
Craik RCMP believe the suspects are from Romania, and are in the country illegally. A spokesperson for Craik RCMP said this has been happening in different places in Canada all summer.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the alleged fraud to call 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
