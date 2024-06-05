Sask. RCMP searching for suspect connected to Manitoba officer-involved shooting

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a suspect who they say fled from incidents in Winnipeg and Niverville, Man.

The suspect, 29-year-old David Burling, is believed to be driving a green 2016 Subaru CrossTrek with Manitoba plate LJB 238.

An increased RCMP presence was reported in the Esterhazy area at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday as officers in the area searched for Burling.

He’s described as five feet, two inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

“Residents in the area are asked to use caution. Do not stop for hitchhikers. Do not approach suspicious persons. Ensure homes and vehicles are locked,” a news release read.

In an update at 10:36 a.m., RCMP revealed that Burling is believed to be travelling westbound on Highway 22, possibly to the Fort Qu’Appelle area.

Sask. RCMP asks residents to report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 911.

“Do not disclose police locations,” the release added.

“If an imminent risk to public safety is identified, we will notify the public.”

Manitoba RCMP reported that units were on scene of an officer involved shooting in the town of Niverville Wednesday morning.

One man was said to be dead in relation to the shooting. A woman was also taken into custody.

RCMP secure the scene in Niverville where an officer-involved shooting took place on June 5, 2024. One man is dead following the shooting. (Joseph Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)

Photos from the scene show multiple vehicles surrounding a truck in the parking lot of a gas station and a Tim Hortons restaurant.

Officers also responded to a scene on the intersection of Highway 59 and Highway 305.

A spokesperson for Manitoba RCMP confirmed the scenes were connected.

A Winnipeg police vehicle with what appeared to be bullet holes in the windshield and a damaged front end was seen at the site.

--This is a breaking news update. More details to come…

--With files from Kayla Rosen.