Sask. reducing COVID-19 self-isolation period to five days for fully vaccinated residents

The Government of Saskatchewan is reducing the self-isolation period for fully vaccinated individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19, from 10 days to five.

The province said the five day period “more accurately reflects the infectious period for those who have received full protection of immunization.”

The province also announced changes to COVID-19 testing rules on Thursday. Effective immediately, asymptomatic residents who test positive on a rapid antigen test, will no longer be recommended to receive a PRC test to confirm.

The self-isolation period remains at 10 days, or 48 hours after your symptoms have ended, for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals that test positive for COVID-19.

Fully vaccinated asymptomatic residents who test positive using either a PCR or rapid antigen test will be required to self-isolate for five days.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the move during a press conference on Thursday morning. Moe said the government is not implementing any further health restrictions at this time.

The update will also include information about “key indicators relating to case numbers including hospitalizations.”

