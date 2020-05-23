REGINA -- Saskatchewan is reporting three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, according to a release from the province.

Two of the new cases are in the Saskatoon area while the other is in the far north region.

Of the 630 total cases, 88 are considered active.

Six people are currently in hospital, including four in Saskatoon, one in Regina and another in the north region.

Currently, 141 cases have been linked to travel, 355 are from community contacts, 74 have no known exposures and 60 are under investigation by local public health.

The far north region leads the province with 249 total cases, while 167 are from the Saskatoon area, 110 are from the north region, 76 are from the Regina area, 16 are from the south region and 12 are from the central region.

Currently, 141 cases have been linked to travel, 355 are from community contacts, 74 have no known exposures and 60 are under investigation by local public health.

The far north region leads the province with 249 total cases, while 167 are from the Saskatoon area, 110 are from the north region, 76 are from the Regina area, 16 are from the south region and 12 are from the central region.

People aged 20 to 39 account for 225 COVID-19 cases, while 191 are in the 40 to 59 age range, 104 are in the 60 to 79 age range, 92 involve people aged 19 years or younger, and 18 are in the 80-plus age range.

51 per cent of cases are women while 49 per cent are men.

Seven total deaths liked to COVID-19 have been reported.

To date, 43,419 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province.