Sask. reports 1,089 new COVID-19 cases, 11,781 active

Saskatchewan reported 1,089 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with active cases rising to 11,781.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (19), Far North Central (one), Far North East (28), North West (45), North Central (56), North East (9), Saskatoon (433), Central West (26), Central East (49), Regina (187), South West (33), South Central (15) and South East (50) zones. An additional 138 new cases are pending residence information.

As of Tuesday, 189 patients are hospitalized due to COVID-19. Among those patients, 171 are inpatient, including 95 with a COVID-19-related illness, 63 incidental, COVID-19 infections and 13 have not been determined. Another 17 residents are in intensive care, including nine with a COVID-19-related illness, six with incidental, COVID-19 infections and two undetermined.

One person with an incidental COVID-19 infection is in the PICU/NICU.

There were 965 recoveries reported Tuesday. No new COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 1,219, or 101.2 new cases per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,834,160 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 946 doses from Monday. There are 879,033 fully vaccinated residents in Saskatchewan.