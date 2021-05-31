REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with one additional death related to the virus. The person who died was located in the Saskatoon zone and was above the age of 80.

The province reported 174 additional recoveries. There are 1,368 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of new cases is 138, or 11.3 per 100,000.

There are 108 Saskatchewan residents currently in hospital due to the virus – the lowest since Nov. 28, 2020. Twenty-five of those patients are in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (six), Northwest (10), North Central (nine), Northeast (one), Saskatoon (24), Central East (eight), Regina (24), Southwest (five), South Central (15) and Southeast (nine).

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan has identified 109 additional variant cases. To date, there have been 10,732 variant cases identified by screen in the province.

There are no new lineage results reported.

VACCINE DELIVERY

An additional 8,039 doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been given out in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 725,648.

Seventy-seven per cent of people over 40, 71 per cent of people over 30 and 66 per cent of people 18 and over have received their first dose.