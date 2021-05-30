REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported one COVID-19-related death on Sunday and 171 new cases. The most recent death was a person over the age of 80, in the southeast zone.

There are 1,430 active cases in Saskatchewan. The province reported 148 more recoveries. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 137, or 11.1 per 100,000 residents.

There are 109 Saskatchewan residents in hospital with COVID-19, including 25 in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (seven), Far Northeast (two), Northwest (12), North Central (17), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (70), Central West (three), Central East (six), Regina, (19), Southwest (four), South Central (10) and Southeast (17). One new case is pending location details.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan identified 77 additional variant cases. There have been 10,623 variant cases identified by screening to date in the province.

There are no new lineage results to report.

STEP 1 OF SASK. REOPENING PLAN BEGINS

Saskatchewan officially began the first step in its Reopening Roadmap on Sunday, which ushered in an updated set of COVID-19 restrictions.

The province cleared the vaccination milestone require to active Step One three weeks ago, with 71 per cent of residents over 40 years old have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

VACCINE DELIVERY

Saskatchewan health care workers have delivered 11,061 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Seventy-seven per cent of those over 40, 71 per cent of those over 30 and 66 per cent of those over 18 have received their first dose.