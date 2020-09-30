REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 139 total active cases.

In a release, the province said eight new cases are in Saskatoon, two are in Regina, two are in the central east region, one in the central west and one in the north east.

Another 13 people have recovered from the virus.

Seven people are currently in inpatient care in hospital related to the virus, including five in Saskatoon, one is in Regina and two in the south west region. One person is in intensive care in the north central zone.

REGIONALLY:

Two active cases from the far north area (one far north west, one far north east)

Five active cases from the north area (zero north west, four north central, one north east)

68 active cases from the Saskatoon area

30 active cases from the Regina area

28 active cases from the central area (eight central west, five central east)

Six active cases from the south area (zero south west, three south central, three south east)

A total of 1,280 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province on Tuesday.

REGINA POLICE MEMBER TESTS POSITIVE

A member of the Regina Police Service (RPS) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the service.

RPS said it was notified of the positive test on Monday evening. This is the first positive case of the virus within the Regina Police.

“We knew this was inevitable, so we feel educated and well-prepared,” Evan Bray, the Chief of the Regina Police Service, said in the release.

The service said the affected employee will be away from work for a minimum of 14 days and does not work directly with the public.