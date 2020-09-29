REGINA -- A member of the Regina Police Service (RPS) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the service.

RPS said it was notified of the positive test on Monday evening. This is the first positive case of the virus within the Regina Police.

“We knew this was inevitable, so we feel educated and well-prepared,” Evan Bray, the Chief of the Regina Police Service, said in the release.

The service said the affected employee will be away from work for a minimum of 14 days and does not work directly with the public.

“Our employee took swift and appropriate action in being tested at the first sign of symptoms. That gave us time to enact the necessary protocols to safeguard the health of all our employees and their families, while giving our affected employee the best chance of a speedy recovery,” Bray said.

RPS added that all its employees have been notified of the situation and are advised to self monitor. The employee’s work areas and any other potentially involved vehicles or work areas have also been sanitized.