New hospital in Weyburn now 30% finished

Construction on the new Weyburn General Hospital is ahead of schedule and is about 30 per cent complete.

The building’s superstructure and shell, including exterior walls, roofs, windows, interior floors, as well as mechanical and electrical rough-ins, are in their early stages, according to a release from the province.

The facility will have 25 acute care beds and 10 inpatient mental health beds, EMS, ambulatory care, allied health, a heliport for patient transport, as well as more space for social work and the Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation office.

"The new Weyburn General Hospital represents a significant upgrade to health services provided to residents of Weyburn and the surrounding region, not only in terms of technology, but also to the innovations in patient care that will lead to improved patient outcomes," Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said in the release.

The province will be investing more than $120 million in the development of the hospital.

An additional $38.4 million will be funded by the Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation and community for a portion of the capital costs and furniture, fixtures, and equipment.

"It is great to see the progress that has been made on this impressive new facility," Weyburn and District Hospital Foundation Board Chair Jeff Hayward said in the release. "Reality is setting in for the people of Weyburn and surrounding area, as this state of the art modern, health care facility takes shape."

Construction of the hospital is expected to be complete by December 2025, the province said.