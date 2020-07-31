REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, according to a release from the province.

A total of 1,319 cases have been confirmed in the province. The 14 new cases include one in the north, six in the central region, one in Saskatoon and six in the south region.

One positive case that had a pending location has been determined to be a non-Saskatchewan resident. This case has been removed from the province’s total.

Nine of the newly reported cases are from multiple communal living settings across the province.

Over 1,000 people have recovered from the virus in the province, with 24 recoveries added on Friday.

Of the 1,319 cases, 293 are considered active.

A total of 15 people are in hospital related to the virus. Nine are in inpatient care including three in Saskatoon, one in the central region, four in the south and one in Regina. Six people are in intensive care; one in the north, three in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

There are 322 cases with no known exposures and 126 currently under investigation.

Regionally, 348 cases are from the far north, 282 are from the south, 245 are from the Saskatoon area, 193 are from the north, 160 are from the central region and 91 are from the Regina area.

There have been 18 COVID-19-realted deaths in Saskatchewan.

SASK. HAS HIGHEST CASES PER CAPITA IN CANADA

Saskatchewan has the highest seven-day average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Canada.

About 2.88 people per 100,000 are infected with the virus in Saskatchewan as of Wednesday, according to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

OUTBREAK DECLARED AT RETIREMENT HOME IN HERBERT

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared an outbreak at a retirement home in Herbert after someone associated with the home tested positive for COVID-19.

The SHA said in a news release Thursday that the outbreak is in the Prairie Wind Estate personal care home in the town.

It said it’s conducting an investigation to identify risks of further spread. Officials will test staff and residents, as well as do additional contact tracing.

Correction: