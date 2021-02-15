REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Deaths, recoveries, case location and additional metrics were not available because of the holiday.

The province said additional data for today will be included in tomorrow’s update.

There are 183 people in hospital with 22 in ICU.

Health care workers administered 164 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday. So far, 107 per cent of doses received have been given.