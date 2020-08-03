REGINA -- Saskatchewan is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 1,359 cases.

Four new cases are located in the north, five in the central regions, six in the south and two in the Regina area.

No new cases were reported in the Saskatoon area or the far north.

Of the 17 cases reported today, nine are from communal living settings, the government said.

As well, one person who lives outside of Saskatchewan has tested positive in the province.

The government said this case is counted in the person’s home province, as per guidance provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Of the 1,359 reported cases, 252 are considered active. There have been 1,089 recoveries.

The province said 15 people are in hospital, three fewer than the 18 that were in hospital on Sunday.

Nine people are receiving inpatient care: five in Saskatoon, three in the south and one in Regina. Six people are in intensive care: four in Saskatoon and two in Regina.