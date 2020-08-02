REGINA -- There are nearly as many COVID-19 hospitalizations in Saskatchewan as there were when they peaked in early May.

Latest government data shows there are 18 people in hospital as of Sunday. On May 8, there were 19 people in hospital.

The rise in hospitalizations are largely due to the recent growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Of the 18 people in hospital, 11 people are receiving inpatient care. Seven people are in intensive care.

Hospitalization numbers are currently highest in Saskatoon, where five people are receiving inpatient care and four people are in intensive care.

There is one person receiving inpatient care in the central region, four in the south and one in Regina.

There is one person receiving intensive care in the north and two people in Regina.

NEW CASE NUMBERS ON SUNDAY

Saskatchewan reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1,342.

The province said there are 254 active cases. There have been 16 more recoveries, bringing the total to 1,070.

ACTIVE CASES LARGELY IN SOUTH AND CENTRAL REGIONS

As of Sunday, there were 87 active cases in the south and 76 active cases in the central regions.

There are 48 active cases in the north, 32 in the Saskatoon area, six in the Regina area, and five in the far north.

The bulk of cases appear to be in communal living settings.

SASK. HAS HIGHEST CASES PER CAPITA IN CANADA

As of July 30, Saskatchewan had the highest seven-day average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Canada.

About 2.88 people per 100,000 are infected with the virus in Saskatchewan as of Wednesday, according to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.