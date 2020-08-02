REGINA -- Saskatchewan is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1,342.

The province said there are 254 active cases, 18 people in hospital and 16 more recoveries.

There is one new case in the north, one in the central region, two in the Saskatoon area, three in the south and one in the Regina area.

A total of 1,070 people have recovered.

Of the 18 people in hospital, 11 are receiving inpatient care. Of the people in inpatient care, five are in Saskatoon, one is in the central region, four are in the south and one is in Regina.

Seven people are in intensive care: one in the north, four in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

Saskatchewan conducted 2,104 COVID-19 tests, the highest daily number of tests performed to date.