REGINA -- Two more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a government release.

The Government of Saskatchewan said one person was an individual in their 60s from the far north west zone. The other, a person in their 50s from the north east zone.

These two deaths bring Saskatchewan's total to 27.

The province also reported 116 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing active cases to 985. Active cases in Saskatoon and Regina rose above 300 and 200 respectively.

In a release, the province said four new cases are from the far northwest zone, one is from the far north central zone, two are from the far northeast zone, nine are from the northwest zone, 10 are from the north central zone, five are from the northeast zone, 38 are in Saskatoon, two are in the central east zone, 39 are in Regina, one is in the southwest zone, three are from the south central zone and one is from the southeast zone.

One new case is pending residence information.

A total of 34 people are in hospital in Saskatchewan. That includes 26 people in inpatient care, with one in the far northwest zone, two in the northwest zone, eight in the north central zone, nine in Saskatoon and six in Regina.

Another eight people are in intensive care; one in the north central zone, five in Saskatoon and two in Regina.

REGIONALLY

59 active cases are from the far north area (37 far northwest, 1 far north central, 21 far northeast)

299 active cases are from the north area (62 northwest, 193 north central, 31 northeast)

316 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

204 active cases are from the Regina area

56 active cases are from the central area (three central west, 53 central east)

46 active cases are from the south area (four southwest, 12 south central, 30 southeast)

On Friday, 2,908 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan.