REGINA -- Saskatchewan reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases above 1,700.

In a release, the province said five new cases are in Saskatoon, 14 are in the central east zone and two are in the south west zone.

Of the 1,709 total cases, 83 are considered active.

Two people are currently in hospital in Saskatoon.

REGIONALLY:

10 active cases from the south area (three south west, five south central, two south east)

Four active cases from the far north area (zero far north west, two far north east)

24 active cases from the Saskatoon area

Seven active cases from the north area (three north west, four north central, zero north east)

31 active cases from the central area (six central west, 25 central east)

Seven active cases from the Regina area

On Friday, 1,544 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan.

Saturday marks six months since the virus first arrived in the province on March 12.